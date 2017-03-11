Georgia county to restore black voters' rights under US law

Election officials in Georgia's sparsely populated, overwhelmingly black Hancock County have agreed to settle accusations that they illegally denied voting rights to dozens of African-American registered voters.

Under the settlement, about three-quarters of the eligible voters removed from the voting rolls -- nearly all of them black -- will be restored to the county's registered voter list.

Hancock County Board of Elections members maintain that they weren't targeting or trying to intimidate black voters by sending sheriff's deputies to summon them to hearings to prove where they live.

An attorney for the board members said they were complying with Georgia law, which allows any voter to challenge another's eligibility, and requires that a sheriff or deputy deliver documents in a voter registration challenge.

