Ex-Trump adviser swaps messages with DNC hacking suspect

A political consultant and former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump says he communicated last year with an individual involved in hacking Democratic National Committee emails.

But Roger Stone says the conversations were "completely innocuous." Stone tells The Washington Times in an interview that his private Twitter exchange with "Guccifer 2.0" was "so perfunctory, brief and banal" that he had forgotten about it.

Last summer, emails stolen from Democrats were posted by an online persona known as Guccifer 2.0. U.S. officials believe that individual is linked to Russia. Emails stolen from the chairman of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign were later released by the anti-secrecy website Wikileaks.

The U.S. government later concluded that the Russian government directed the DNC hack in an attempt to influence the outcome of the presidential election.

