Lawyer: Trey Songz, prosecutors negotiating in assault case

DETROIT (AP) -

An attorney for Trey Songz says the singer is in negotiations with prosecutors to reduce a felony assault charge stemming from a concert in Detroit.
   Songz appeared Friday via video in Wayne County Circuit Court.
   Charles Longstreet II says Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, maintains his innocence and "doesn't want to take a plea at this time."
   The 32-year-old R&B artist faces trial after being charged in December with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer. Authorities say microphones and speakers were thrown from the Joe Louis Arena stage. A police sergeant was punched.
   Police have said Songz became upset when told to end his performance.
   Prosecutors say the plea calls for two years' probation and drug and alcohol screening.
   A court conference is scheduled for March 16.
 

