James Cameron says 'Avatar' sequel not coming in 2018

Another year, another "Avatar" postponement. James Cameron says the long-gestating sequel to his science-fiction epic will not be released next year.
"2018 is not happening," Cameron told The Toronto Star. Cameron has been developing four more "Avatar" films simultaneously. Though "Avatar 2" had not officially been scheduled for next year, 20th Century Fox last November dated a film from Cameron's production company for Dec. 21, 2018.
That means that at least a decade will likely follow Cameron's 2009 "Avatar" before a sequel lands in theaters.
Cameron has said the scripts are done for all four films and that pre-production work continues. The director called it "an epic undertaking" "not unlike building the Three Gorges Dam."
But he assured fans he's working hard: "We're full-tilt boogie right now," said Cameron.
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning near a busy intersection in Bay County.More >
A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning near a busy intersection in Bay County.More >
A headless body has been found after the head of a young black man was discovered on the front steps of a Mississippi home. Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance told WAPT-TV (http://bit.ly/2rPSLjp ) that a resident discovered human remains in an open field around 3 p.m. Saturday.More >
A headless body has been found after the head of a young black man was discovered on the front steps of a Mississippi home. Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance told WAPT-TV (http://bit.ly/2rPSLjp ) that a resident discovered human remains in an open field around 3 p.m. Saturday.More >
Police say a newborn baby was apparently abandoned inside a hospital visitor's vehicle in western Michigan.More >
Police say a newborn baby was apparently abandoned inside a hospital visitor's vehicle in western Michigan.More >
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >
Several people were hurt after authorities say a teen driver failed to stop at an intersection in Sanilac County.More >
Several people were hurt after authorities say a teen driver failed to stop at an intersection in Sanilac County.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
One person was killed and another hurt in a serious crash in western Michigan.More >
One person was killed and another hurt in a serious crash in western Michigan.More >
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
The husband of a missing Michigan teacher has returned home after police searched the family house for two days.More >
The husband of a missing Michigan teacher has returned home after police searched the family house for two days.More >
A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.More >
A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.More >