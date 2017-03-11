Resident's dealing with power outages in Midland.

If you listen just enough you can hear the hum of dozens of generators when walking down Pine River Rd in Midland. especially at Todd Booth's house. He says he lost power on Wednesday night.

"I was in the middle of remodeling my house. i was removing the ceiling and adding new drywall and insulation ." said Todd Booth

Booth says he was trying to insulate his home to save money on the heating bills. Now he says hes spending even more money on gasoline and logs for his wood stove.

Booth says with such cold temperatures at night he was worried about staying warm.

"Before we bought the generator we had to suffer through one severely cold night." said Todd Booth

Consumers Energy's says this area should get powers back on by tomorrow booth's neighbors say it's not soon enough.

"I realize there are a hundred thousand people without electricity right now. but we haven't had any since Wednesday. Now we are having generator issues because of it." said Sherry Mcgill

"Pretty cold. I am at least. It's starting to cool down inside." said Jordan Mcgill

Booth says his home repairs will have to wait until the lights come back on.

"Hopefully the get the power on soon. That would be great." said Todd Booth