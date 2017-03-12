Michigan gets snow; crews still dealing with wind damage

Most of Michigan is getting snow as utility crews work to restore electrical service to thousands of customers still without power following last week's high winds.

Snowfall early Monday left roadways slippery in the Detroit area for the morning commute. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory is in effect most of the day, with 2 to 4 inches expected Monday in the Detroit area followed by more snow into Tuesday.

Parts of western Michigan are in line for 2 to 5 inches of snow.

DTE Energy says it's working Monday to restore power to 45,000 customers still without power following high winds that hit the state Wednesday. Utilities say more than 1.1 million Michigan homes and businesses lost power from the winds, including about 800,000 DTE customers.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.