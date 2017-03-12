'Kong' outmuscles 'Logan' to become king of the box office - WNEM TV 5

'Kong' outmuscles 'Logan' to become king of the box office

Posted: Updated:
LOS ANGELES (AP) -

   Kong is the king of the box office this weekend. Studio estimates say Sunday that "Kong: Skull Island" took in a strong $61 million in its first weekend in theaters. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, the Warner Bros. and Legendary actioner cost a reported $185 million to produce.

   King Kong outmuscled another beast to take the top spot. Fox's Wolverine installment "Logan," dropped 58 percent from its debut and earned $37.9 million, raising its total to $152.7 million. In third place, "Get Out," the buzzy horror directed by Jordan Peele added $21.1 million, pushing its sum to $111 million in just three weeks. Rounding out the top five are the faith-based movie "The Shack," with $10.1 million, and "The Lego Batman Movie" with $7.8 million.
 

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.