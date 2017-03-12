Grain mostly lower, livestock higher - WNEM TV 5

Grain mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) -

Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
   Wheat for Mar. fell 3.25 cents to 4.2275 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1.75 cents at 3.58 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 5.75 cents at $2.6975 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 4 cents to $9.9625 a bushel.
   Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was up 1.10 cents at $1.1760 a pound; March feeder cattle gained 1.32 cents at $1.2747 a pound; while April lean hogs rose .10 cent at $.6817 a pound.
 

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

