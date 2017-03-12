Dow Diamond hosts bridal expo

"August fourth of this year." said Connie French

Connie French says that's the day she will be heading down the aisle. with just months until her dream wedding. Coming to the Dow Diamond Wedding Expo in Midland is helping her make some final decisions.

"Something very special. We know our colors are going to silver, black and white. I've picked out our dress and my daughters have picked out their dresses. So we are still in the process of putting it all together." said Connie French

French says choosing and finding vendors can be a tad overwhelming. that's why many people here say having anything a bride and groom could need under one roof is convenient.

"It really helps you get an idea of amazing things you can have at your wedding. I had no idea that you could have a photo booth which is pretty awesome." said Sarah Hardaker

"I need a DJ...and cake and and I had a lot of other stuff figured out. but just mainly to get ideas on DJ's." said Katelyn Beierschmitt

Dean Titus put on the event and says this event not only helps brides but some proceeds go to feeding the hungry.

"20 percent of all the door receipts goes to the Saginaw east side soup kitchen. so basically every person that comes in will provide one meal for a need or homeless." said Dean Titus

So if you're looking for the best way to get around engaged couples can choose from lavish limousines to carriage rides... do a little cake tasting or get ideas on where to shop for their gown.

"It's been interesting and it's been fun." said Connie French