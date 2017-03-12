Detroit Red Wings downed by Rangers

DETROIT (AP) -- Ryan McDonagh scored twice and Kevin Hayes added a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers downed the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Sunday night. Derek Stepan also scored for the Rangers, who won their NHL-leading 25th road game of the season and improved to 19-5-1 this season in games following a loss.
Frans Nielsen scored for the Red Wings.
The Red Wings were afforded a late power-play opportunity in the opening period when Rangers defenseman Steven Kampfer was called for tripping at 18:17. But the Rangers were the team that capitalized. Jumping on a loose puck, they broke away on 3-on-1 and McDonagh, driving to the net, tipped in a backhand shot by Hayes to open the scoring. It was the eighth short-handed goal allowed by Detroit this season.
