Lions add another strong piece to offensive line

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have agreed to a deal with guard T.J. Lang, another significant move to bolster their offensive line in a busy offseason. Agent Mike McCartney acknowledged the three-year agreement Sunday on Twitter.

Detroit also signed tackle Rick Wagner in recent days and could have an upgraded offensive line next season even after the departures of Riley Reiff and Larry Warford.

Lang is from the Detroit area and played in college at Eastern Michigan. But has spent his entire career with Green Bay since the Packers drafted him in the fourth round in 2009. Lang started 13 games last season, but now he'll return to his home state to join one of Green Bay's division rivals.

