Multiple fires in Mt.Morris Township, body found

Investigators are looking in to two separate fires that broke out Sunday in Mt. Morris Township.

The first blaze started around 6 p.m. at a home on Stem Lane. There are media reports that a woman's body was found inside the home.

Another fire started around 10 p.m. Sunday night at Suffolk Court Apartments off Pierson Road.

The cause of that fire is also under investigation.

We are working to learn more information. Stay with WNEM.COM , TV5 News and the WNEM mobile app.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.