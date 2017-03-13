Student killed in police chase

A college student on her way to class is one of two people killed when a suspect leading police on a high speed chase crashed,

It happened Saturday night in Kentwood near Grand Rapids.

State troopers tried to stop the car but the driver fled the scene.

The suspect's vehicle hit Tara Oskam's car as she was on her way to Calvin College.

Oskam was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the fleeing car also died.

The driver suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.