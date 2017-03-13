Power outage update - WNEM TV 5

Power outage update

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

DTE Energy is reporting 45,000 power outages remaining from last week's windstorm as of 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

As of Sunday afternoon, Consumers Energy reported 7,000 remaining outages.

Consumers Energy is asking customers still without power to call 1-800-477-5050 or visit www.consumersenergy.com/outagecenter to confirm their power outage.

Consumers is focusing on the hardest hit areas including Genesee County.

