Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed man

One man is dead, the other arrested at the scene after a two-vehicle accident, and now investigators have released the name of the victim.

It happened on March 12 at 3:13 p.m. at Blanchard and Crawford Roads in Isabella County’s Lincoln Township.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department reports that a 70-year-old man driving westbound on Blanchard crossed the center line and side-swiped a pickup traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the pick-up, 46-year-old Duane Ryckman from the Winn area, lost control, went into a ditch and rolled several times before stopping.

He was thrown from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 70-year-old man, from Crystal, was arrested at the scene for operating while impaired, causing death. He has since been released from jail pending the lab results.

