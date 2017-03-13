GRAPHIC: Two charged after dog found dead, bound with tape

Two people have been charged and arraigned a week after a dog was found brutally killed and tied up in electrical tape.

Jessica Brown, 18, and Nathan McCue, 21, were arraigned Wednesday, March 15 on one felony charge each of killing and torturing an animal, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

The charge is a four-year felony.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department said on Wednesday, March 8 they found a 7-year-old Shih Tzu named Dakota dead in a field with its face and feet bound with electrical tape.

“It is alleged that McCue, the owner of the dog, and Brown, the sister of McCue's girlfriend, were upset that the Shih Tzu urinated on McCue's clothing. Both defendants are alleged to have bound Dakota's legs, head, and face with electrical tape, and then proceeded to stomp on the dog's neck, ultimately causing his death,” Pickell wrote on Facebook.

Pickell said the animal was found around 40 yards from the South Creek Mobile Home Park, just off Frances and Saginaw Roads in Mt. Morris Township.

It appeared to have been there for quite some time.

"This is truly one of the most disturbing cases I have seen in my years of law enforcement,” Pickell said in a statement.

Pickell thanked the community Wednesday helping spread information about the case. He said his original post on Facebook was shared hundreds of times and seen by 50,000 people.

“The individual who ultimately called our office with the tip that led to these arrests was actually the mother of one of the defendants (Brown). I applaud her courage to do the right thing, and understand the concern she had for others in that household, including her own grandchildren,” Pickell wrote.

Both Brown and McCue are currently being held in the Genesee County Jail.

A preliminary exam is set for both defendants on March 28.

