Multiple crashes reported in Genesee County

WB I-69 and M-15 accident (Source: WNEM) WB I-69 and M-15 accident (Source: WNEM)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A light snow is falling across Mid-Michigan and that has created some slick travel conditions.

Right now Genesee County Central Dispatch is reporting multiple crashes on east and westbound I-69, also on I-475 and I-75.

Westbound I-69 was closed at M-15 (State Road) due to a crash, but has since re-opened.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Track the snow conditions by clicking here.

