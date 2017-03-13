Multiple crashes reported in Genesee County

A light snow is falling across Mid-Michigan and that has created some slick travel conditions.

Right now Genesee County Central Dispatch is reporting multiple crashes on east and westbound I-69, also on I-475 and I-75.

Westbound I-69 was closed at M-15 (State Road) due to a crash, but has since re-opened.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

