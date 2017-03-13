Caught on tape: Vehicle rolls, woman thrown in accident - WNEM TV 5

Caught on tape: Vehicle rolls, woman thrown in accident

Posted: Updated:
Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Dept. Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Dept.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A woman was thrown from her vehicle after another driver failed to stop at a stop sign and hit her.

It happened on March 10 at 12:30 p.m. at Bay City Forestville Road and Jacob Road in Tuscola County’s Elmwood Township.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department reports that a deputy was running stationary radar at the scene when the accident happened, catching it all on tape.

Investigators believe that a 22-year-old Sears woman was northbound on Jacob when she failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a Chevrolet Suburban going eastbound on Bay City Forestville Road.

The Suburban left the road and rolled several times. The driver, a 47-year-old Gagetown woman, was thrown from her vehicle and landed in a field.

She was taken to St. Mary’s in Saginaw where at last check she was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle said she had been distracted by a downed power line and a broken utility pole just prior to the intersection. She wasn’t hurt.

The accident is still under investigation.

