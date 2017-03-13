Car found more than week after crashing into Kalamazoo River - WNEM TV 5

Car found more than week after crashing into Kalamazoo River

BATTLE CREEK, MI (AP) -

A car that crashed into the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek more than a week ago has been recovered.

Dive teams, police officers and firefighters searched starting March 4 after the crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. that day. The search continued for days with officers, boats, a dive team and officials from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The vehicle was found Sunday by a fisherman. Authorities were called and lifted the car from the water.

Police say they were told a 31-year-old man may have been driving the car, but a body wasn't found with the vehicle. A search for the man will continue.

