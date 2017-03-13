Update: Weather being blamed for school bus accident

Low visibility is being blamed for an accident involving a school bus that sent two Farwell School children to the hospital.

It happened at 6:48 a.m. on M-115 near Cedar Road in Clare County’s Freeman Township.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department reports that the school bus, being driven by 54-year-old John Gretcka, came to a stop at M-115. After waiting for a vehicle to pass, the bus began to cross M-115, not seeing a Northern Logistics Semi tractor trailer that was going southeast.

Investigators report the driver of the semi-truck, Benjamin Florenza, 40, of Freeland, tried to avoid the school bus, but ended up hitting the front end.

Of the 14 children on the bus an 8-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The bus driver and semi-truck driver were also treated at Clare Hospital and then released.

The incident remains under investigation.

