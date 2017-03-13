Update: Weather being blamed for school bus accident - WNEM TV 5

Update: Weather being blamed for school bus accident

Posted: Updated:
Farwell School bus (Courtesy: Clare County Sheriff's Dept.) Farwell School bus (Courtesy: Clare County Sheriff's Dept.)
Courtesy: Clare County Sheriff's Dept. Courtesy: Clare County Sheriff's Dept.
CLARE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Low visibility is being blamed for an accident involving a school bus that sent two Farwell School children to the hospital.

It happened at 6:48 a.m. on M-115 near Cedar Road in Clare County’s Freeman Township.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department reports that the school bus, being driven by 54-year-old John Gretcka, came to a stop at M-115. After waiting for a vehicle to pass, the bus began to cross M-115, not seeing a Northern Logistics Semi tractor trailer that was going southeast.

Investigators report the driver of the semi-truck, Benjamin Florenza, 40, of Freeland, tried to avoid the school bus, but ended up hitting the front end.

Of the 14 children on the bus an 8-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The bus driver and semi-truck driver were also treated at Clare Hospital and then released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.