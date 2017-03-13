State drops planned A-F grades for schools

Michigan's superintendent is dropping a plan to give a letter grade to every public school and instead will issue a report card showing indicators such as each school's proficiency on the state exam.
Superintendent Brian Whiston had intended to develop the A-F grading system as part of an effort to make Michigan a top state for education. But the concept, while supported by some Republicans in the GOP-led Legislature, is controversial and has been questioned by many in the education community.
Two officials who were briefed by Whiston -- State Board of Education member Tom McMillin and Michigan Association of School Administrators Executive Director Chris Wigent -- told The Associated Press that the state Department of Education's default accountability plan will be a "dashboard" format with no grades.
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.