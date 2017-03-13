Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in rollover crash

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash.

It happened on Sage Lake Road near County Line Road in Ogemaw County’s Richland Township on March 12 at around 3:30 a.m.

Michigan State Police report that a 33-year-old man from Sterling was driving south on Sage Lake Road when the vehicle failed to make the corner near County Line Road.

The car left the road, hit a power pole and rolled several times, throwing the man from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 35-year-old woman, also from Sterling, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be cut out.

At last check she was in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

