Teen sentenced to 25-60 years in slaying of pregnant woman

A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to 25-60 years in prison for the slaying of a pregnant woman whose body was found in a vacant house in Detroit.

The teen learned his punishment on Monday after earlier pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Amanda Benton of Melvindale.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge called it a "senseless and brutal murder." The teen didn't offer a statement before being sentenced.

Prosecutors say Benton was beaten in September and driven to the vacant house in southwest Detroit. Her body was set on fire. Benton was about five months pregnant. The teen was originally charged with first-degree murder along with 23-year-old Jacob Barnes of Lincoln Park.

Barnes is awaiting trial in May.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.