Police: Deadly shooting, stabbing may be connected

Authorities now say a deadly shooting at a Mid-Michigan apartment complex may be connected to a stabbing that critically hurt another person.

Police found the male victim about 9 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Regency Townhomes in Flint. He was pronounced dead at Hurley Medical Center, officials said.

Half an hour later, police responded to the same complex for reports of stabbing. The victim was last listed in critical condition.

Officials confirmed to TV5 investigators believe the two incidents may be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call D/Tpr. David Fiebernitz at (810) 237-6949 or the Flint Police Department Detective Bureau at (810) 237-6900.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.