SCAM ALERT: New telephone scam hitting the Michigan area

Authorities are warning residents of a new telephone scam hitting the Michigan area.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said a resident filed the complaint about the scam.

The resident said they received a phone call from someone they thought was their relative. The person told the resident they were in an accident, but because of legal proceedings the resident would have to speak with an agent.

The agent then got on the phone and said because of the legal issues, they would need several thousand dollars to be posted as bond.

The agent asks the money be sent in gift cards or prepaid credit cards and they would call back to get the card numbers. They never provided a phone number and gave an excuse why they cannot take incoming calls, the resident said.

The agent then provided instructions on the amounts to purchase the gift cards for as not to raise suspicion at the store, police said.

The agent also promised reimbursement of the funds through insurance, which police said is also false.

If you receive a call like this do not provide any information or send money. Investigators said you should hang up immediately and report the scam so others will be aware and not fall victim.

