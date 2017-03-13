Contest searches for high school artist to create massive mural

Hundreds of local student artists are striving to get their works on display in a massive way.

“We want to bring the teens in the community and give them an opportunity to leave a mark on their community with art,” said Tara Welch, executive director at Studio 23.

From a simple drawing on a piece of paper, to a massive mural painted permanently for the entire community to admire for years in Bay City.

“The bridge mural competition, last year it was sent to our to local art teachers to involve their students and turn in their designs and there was one winning design selected,” said Mark Piotrowski, an art teacher at Bay City Western High School.

After the success it saw last year, the competition is back for another round.

Piotrowski said anyone can enter if they're a high school student and live within Bay County. He said judges are looking for something specific.

“Looking for designs that are very bold, colorful, contemporary, and limited - or no words,” he said.

Piotrowski said this is a great opportunity for teens to expand their horizons when it comes to creative expression.

“It brings in high school talent. High schoolers are wonderful in that they have so many ideas, so much talent and a lot of offer that people don’t give them enough credit for their artist abilities,” Piotrowski said.

All while benefiting the local community in the process.

“It opens up an avenue for public art that has not be explored in Bay City as often as it should be,” he said.

Once that winner is picked, their design will be painted under Veteran's Memorial Bridge on the east side of the Saginaw River along the Riverwalk. The process is slated to start this upcoming June.

If you know someone who would like to submit a drawing, all designs need to be submitted to Studio 23 by April 14.

