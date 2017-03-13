Blast of cold not getting a warm reception in Mid-Michigan

A blanket of snow left Mid-Michigan looking like a Winter Wonderland in the middle of March.

Winter doesn't technically end until the 20th of the month, but the blast of cold isn’t getting a warm reception.

"I wasn't surprised. I've been living here too long in Saginaw, in Michigan period. I'm not surprised,” Patricia Lloyd said.

Lloyd and her dog, Sparkle, spent the day outside in their snowy front yard. It's been awhile since some parts of Mid-Michigan have seen this much snow.

Even though we had a warm February, Lloyd said she knew Old Man Winter had not retired for the season yet.

"I knew there was going to be some more snow there always is,” she said.

William Regickas was optimistic we were on the smooth road to spring, though, until winter put up a detour.

"It's march now, so I mean what the heck?" Regickas said.

The fast-changing weather also made for a snowy drive for people using I-75. Multiple crashes were reported Monday morning in Genesee County.

The icy weather is creating slick conditions on the evening commute. Take caution and give yourself extra time if you’re heading out.

And like the saying goes, if you don't like the weather in Michigan just wait five minutes.

To follow the forecast, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.