Michigan basketball flies from disaster to triumph

It’s that time of the year when people across the country are filling out brackets for March Madness.

On Wednesday last week, the University of Michigan men's basketball team started a trip that they will never forget.

Their plane slid off the runaway causing only minor bumps and bruises, but a major scare for the team.

So much so that Head Coach John Beilein gave the club the option to pull out of the Big Ten tourney.

Instead, the wolverines voted to hop on a plane the next day and hit the court by noon.

They won their first game in their pre-game warm ups, but from there Michigan came together and put up perhaps the most magical run in the tourney's history.

As the 8th seed went on to eliminate No. 1 Purdue, they took care of Minnesota and then beat Wisconsin for the title.

The team won four games in four days after avoiding disaster on the runway.

Derrick Walton, who reportedly voted to skip the tourney at first, said the team was tired but that wasn't an option.

“Just wanted to do something so special and wanted to do it so bad. Fatigue wasn't even a factor. As much as we were probably fatigued and we'll probably feel it tomorrow, the outcome of it being so sweet overcame that fatigued feeling,” Walton said.

Former Wolverine Austin Hatch, who had survived two plane crashes, got on a flight Thursday to travel with the team to D.C.

He was not on the flight the day before.

Michigan will face Oklahoma State on Friday.

