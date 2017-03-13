Power still out for dialysis patient surviving off generator

A local dialysis patient said she’s depending on a borrowed generator to survive after power lines were knocked down during last week's wind storm. Now, she's left wondering when her power will come back on.

Bular is one of 30,000 DTE Energy customers still in the dark after last Wednesday's storm. She suffers from kidney failure and needs dialysis treatments daily.

She said the treatments are made more difficult without power.

"Terrible. Inconvenient. Trying to run dialysis in a home on no power,” Bular said. "What am I supposed to do?"

A DTE spokesperson told TV5 nearly all their customers have had their power restored. While she didn't address Buler’s case directly, she did say the remaining outages require more complex repairs.

The spokesperson said the company hopes to have power to all its customers by 11:30 p.m. Monday night, but that isn't sitting well with Bular's neighbor Bonnie Thornton.

"I was kind of teed off, because you know they tell you one thing and then they tell you another,” Thornton said.

Thornton said she's called DTE Energy three times a day since the power has gone out and she's growing more frustrated.

“I try to be nice but it's hard to try and be nice when you're a little disgusted,” she said.

Disgusted is how Bular said she feels too. She insisted that DTE needs to do more for people with medical conditions like herself, saying she can't believe her home has been without power for five days and counting.

"That's how I feel. They don't care about us,” Bular said.

To view the DTE Energy outage map, click here.

