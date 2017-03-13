Community helping local farm after explosive barn fire

The community is hoping to help the owners of a Mid-Michigan farm whose barn burned down last week.

Bill and Glenda Hunt said with just five weeks until planting season at Hunt Farms in Davison, the explosive fire that started Friday couldn't have happened at a worse time.

"It's kinda hard to pull into work every morning and to look out my window and not see that building there and just see that pile of rubble,” Glenda Hunt said.

The owners said while the fire is devastating, the outpouring of support from the community has been equally uplifting.

"We have been very fortunate that we have had a lot of neighbors and friends, and people I didn't even know knew us, that have contacted us and offered their concern or any help we need. They said they will come out and do whatever we want them to do,” Bill Hunt said.

"Helping with that, helping us get things right back in order. So, I mean, we are so fortunate to have these people around us,” Glenda Hunt said.

Inside the barn that burned down was everything from tractors, to tools, to new planting equipment. Luckily, the Hunts said insurance will cover the damage, which is estimated at nearly $3 million.

Despite the loss, the Hunts said there is plenty to be thankful for and they have no plans to quit anytime soon.

"As far as what the community can do, is just pray for us that everything will work out alright. I'm down. I'm not out,” Bill Hunt said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

