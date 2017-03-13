2 hurt after van hits tree in ditch - WNEM TV 5

2 hurt after van hits tree in ditch

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A man and woman were hurt after their van went off the road and into a ditch. 

It happened on Monday, March 13 at about 2:10 p.m. on Lakeshore Road near County Farm Road in Sanilac County.

Investigators said a 1995 Chevrolet Astro van driven by 64-year-old Darell Pirronello of Harbor Beach was southbound on Lakeshore Road when he left the roadway and entered an east side ditch.

The van then struck a tree and came to rest in the ditch.

Pirronello was treated and released at the scene.

His passenger, 57-year-old Carol Marsiglio was taken to Harbor Beach Hospital by ambulance. A third occupant, 27-year-old Troy Davis, was not hurt.

Police did not say whether the crash was weather related.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, they said.

