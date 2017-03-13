Police: Icy, snow covered road causes rollover crash

Authorities say icy and snow covered roads caused a rollover crash in Sanilac County.

It happened on Monday, March 13 about 5:15 p.m. on Galbraith Line Road near Bailey Road in Maple Valley Township.

Investigators said 55-year-old Mary Bakewell of Brown City was heading eastbound on Galbraith Line Road when the ice and snow caused her to lose control of her 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The vehicle went of the road to the right, rolled twice and came to rest on its tires in the ditch.

Bakewell was checked by Brown City Fire and Marlette EMS, then taken to McLaren Port Huron by a third party for treatment.

Police said she was wearing her seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor.

