Study finds nursery products linked to more concussions

Strollers, carriers and other baby products have become safer over the years, but researchers are seeing a rising number of kids going to the hospital with head injuries.

A new study in the journal Pediatrics found about 66,000 kids under the age of three go to the emergency room every year with injuries involving a child product.

Researchers said the top products causing the injuries are baby carriers, cribs and strollers.

Overall injuries are up 24 percent.

“Families are more aware now of how serious head injuries and concussions can be. As well as the fact that doctors are diagnosing it more often," said Tracy Mehan, of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where the study was conducted.

Experts said it's important to make sure children are always strapped into a carrier or stroller so they can't climb out.

“And make sure not to put anything heavy like a purse or bags on the back of the stroller so that it can tip over," Mehan said.

It's recommend parents and caregivers follow the “four Rs”

Do your research

Check for recalls

Register the product

Read the manual

