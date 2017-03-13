"New to You" prom dress available

If you are in the market for prom dress, you may want to head to Caro High School this Saturday.

You will be able to select from 280 gently used dresses during the "New to You" prom dress sale.

Doors open at 11:00A.M., with a fashion show at 11:30 A.M, and dress sale starts at 12:00 noon and ends at 3:00 P.M.

The money raised during this fundraiser will to towards "Operation Graduation" which is a safe party for the seniors on the night of graduation.

Caro High School is located at 301 N Hooper Street in Caro.

