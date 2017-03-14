Auto insurance fee for catastrophic injuries rising to $170

The annual fee that Michigan drivers pay to cover people catastrophically injured in auto related crashes will increase by $10 starting July 1st.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association has announced the new per-car insurance assessment will be $170 per year.

Livonia based MCCA collects fees to reimburse Insurance companies for injury claims exceeding $555,000.

The association says about $140 of the total will cover new claims and $26 will go toward the nearly $2 billion deficit for existing claims.

Michigan is the only state that provides unlimited medical coverage for injury victims.

