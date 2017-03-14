Scammers are out, AG offers tips to avoid tax time rip-offs

With tax time in full swing, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and the AG’s Consumer Protection Team are offering a few tips to keep your money away from scammers.

“Tax season is the time of year that scam artists and crooks look forward to,” said Schuette.

Schuette reminds people that the IRS will never contact you by phone or email asking you for personal information. Below is a list of other things the IRS will never ask you to do:

Demand payment without any chance to appeal or question the amount due

Threaten to have you arrested

Require a specific payment method, like a pre-paid debit card or wire transfer

Ask for your bank account number

The IRS will never contact you via email, so don’t be fooled. Some common email IRS scams include the following:

Using the official IRS logo.

Using whole sections of text from the IRS's website.

Using a fake "from" address that looks similar to the IRS.

Using forms with numbers similar to those the IRS already uses.

“Whether it is someone posing as an IRS agent, or as a tax preparer, you can never be too cautious with your personal information. If you believe you are the victim of identity theft, contact law enforcement immediately,” Schuette said.

Click here for the full Attorney General Consumer Alert: IRS Phone and email Tax scams.

