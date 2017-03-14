Heavy band of snow causes multiple crashes - WNEM TV 5

Heavy band of snow causes multiple crashes

A heavy band of snow moved through the Saginaw area Tuesday morning, causing dozens of accidents.

Between 4 -8 a.m. there were approximately 40 vehicle related calls to Saginaw County's 9-1-1 system.

Including one car that crashed into the side of Sturtz & Sturtz P.C., 608 S. Michigan Avenue, at around 7 a.m.

It’s unclear if there were injuries in any of the crashes.

