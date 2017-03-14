Meijer expanding home grocery delivery

Out of the grocery basics, but don’t want to run to the store? Don’t worry, Meijer has you covered.

Meijer announced a deal with the company Shipt that will allow you to shop and place orders that will be delivered in as little as an hour, seven days a week.

The program rolls out in Grand Rapids on March 29, with the service launching in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis in April.

The supermarket said other major markets in the Midwest will be announced in the coming months.

“The way our customers shop continues to evolve,” said Meijer Chairman Hank Meijer. “We believe the high-touch service that Shipt offers, coupled with what our customers love about shopping at Meijer, creates a new type of shopping experience.”

The move is expected to create an estimated 10,000 jobs in six states this year as a network of personal shoppers is built.

The service launched in Detroit last fall, and was expanded after much success. Meijer said Shipt members in the Detroit area placed more than 65,000 orders since Sept. 2016.

The Shipt delivery service is membership-based, with either annual or monthly options. For $99 a year, Shipt members receive unlimited free grocery deliveries on all orders over $35.

Shipt members have access to groceries, produce and everyday essentials including baby, health and beauty products.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.

Looking to be a Shipt shopper in Grand Rapids, Fort Wayne or Indianapolis? Click here.

