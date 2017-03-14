Are you living in one of the safest communities in Michigan?

The National Council for Home Safety and Security, which is a trade association of home security professionals across the U.S., has released their annual Safest Cities in Michigan Report for 2017.

To find the safest cities, they combined data from the most recent FBI Crime Reports, population data and their own research to create the rankings.

One Mid-Michigan community made the top 5.

Thetford Township, located in Genesee County, came in number 4 with 9 violent crimes and 10 property crimes reported.

Click through the slideshow to see if your community made the top 50.

Click here for more on the study.

>>Slideshow: Safest cities in Michigan<<

