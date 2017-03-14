Inmate fatally overdoses, woman accused of providing drugs

An autopsy shows that a female inmate found dead in her jail cell died of a drug overdose.

Sarah Yerian, 32, died while in the Shiawassee County Jail on Feb. 7, 2017.

Following the autopsy results an investigation was launched.

On March 14, the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for April Hart, 26, from Corunna, for delivery of narcotics causing death.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any more information regarding the case, please call (989) 743-3411 extension 2223.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.