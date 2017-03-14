Clear-knee mom jeans hit stores - WNEM TV 5

Clear-knee mom jeans hit stores

CNN -

Nordstrom is debuting a peculiar pair of pants called “clear-knee mom jeans”.

Made by Topshop, these $95 jeans feature clear plastic kneecap covers.

The jeans are cropped below the knee and fit high on the waist, making them so-called “mom jeans”.

No word yet on how the pants are selling.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.

