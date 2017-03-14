Woman who drunkenly threw kittens in road sentenced

A Bay City woman who drunkenly threw kittens from her home and into the road has been sentenced to probation. She has also been told she can’t own animals.

Lacey Williams, 34, plead guilty to abandonment or cruelty to animals, and drunk or disorderly conduct in public following an incident in July of 2016.

Neighbors called police after witnessing her throwing several kittens off her porch and onto the street and then tossing their mother into the middle of Madison Avenue in Bay City.

“We [saw] her come out, she took the kittens and threw them out literally on the lawn over there and then she took the mama cat and whipped it,” neighbor Krista Headings said.

Williams was arrested and police body cam footage appeared to show her highly intoxicated.

She was sentenced to 15 months probation and was given credit for 110 days served in jail.

She was also told she cannot own an animal again, and her property can be searched by police at any time.

Bay County Animal Control took control of the animals and they have all been adopted out.

