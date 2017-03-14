Flint man convicted in deadly dice game shooting

A Genesee County jury has found a Flint man guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of another man.

Shautez James Lawson, 29, was convicted Tuesday of five felonies including involuntary manslaughter, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm.

The charges stem from the August 7, 2015 death of 28-year-old Edward Johnson, Jr. on East Baltimore Boulevard in the city of Flint.

Witnesses testified at the trial that Lawson had been gambling that night with a group of others when he left to get more money. When he returned, he challenged others to continue the gambling but nobody was interested.

As people were getting ready to leave, Lawson pulled out a gun, witnesses said. As everyone began to scatter, Lawson started shooting, they said.

Johnson was shot and died from his injuries.

Lawson faces a mandatory minimum 30 years in prison because he is a habitual offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for April.

