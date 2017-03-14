Saginaw guitar shop making big impact on music industry

The sound of grinding steel and carving maple wood eventually produce a beautiful hand-made instrument for dedicated musicians.

Matt Eich and his twin brother, Phil, were busy putting together another guitar at their shop Tuesday morning.

Mule resophonic guitars are quickly becoming treasured instruments for blues musicians.

“There's really nobody else in the states that are building them by hand and to be able to have that kind of corner and influence on players and be able to get them those types of guitars is really special,” Eich said.

The 32-year-old brothers are from Alma originally. They turn out the 30s era guitars at an old warehouse in Saginaw. The brothers said they turn out about three a week.

The guitars go for about $2,300 each. Eich said they have no plans to expand anytime soon.

If you'd like to learn more about mule resophonic guitars, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.