Man who stole car, jumped into Saginaw River identified

A man who authorities say was driving a stolen car when he tried to escape police by jumping in a nearby river has been arraigned.

Arthur Reyes, 41, was arraigned Thursday on two counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing police, one count of unlawfully driving away at motor vehicle, one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding police, one count of first-degree retail fraud and one count of second-degree retail fraud.

This is the second time Reyes has been charged with retail fraud, according to Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham.

Cunningham said Reyes was discharged from McLaren Bay Regional hospital and taken to the Bay County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Reyes was pulled from the icy Saginaw River after a police chase.

"The cop got out running and then next thing I know probably every cop in this whole town was down her within five minutes,” said Loni Burns, who witnessed the incident.

Burns heard sirens as she was standing in her driveway.

Suddenly, her quiet Bay City neighborhood became the most popular place in town as an 8-mile police chase ended dramatically right in front of her home.

"And when I came out of my house I was like ‘those are really close’ and so I stepped out here on the sidewalk and I just kinda looked to the right and here comes that guy and right behind him is a state police and he's just right on him,” Burns said.

Police said the blue car Reyes was driving was reported stolen Monday.

An officer spotted the car in Hampton Township Tuesday afternoon. They said Reyes took off, eventually leading police to Harrison Street in Bay City.

That’s where he hit the curb, lost a tire and then crashed through a fence and into a tree.

"And he looked scared. Because I saw his face straight-on and I was like 'he looks scared,'” Burns said.

When Reyes crashed his car, he then hopped out and led police on a foot pursuit through the snow and woods toward the Saginaw River.

Police said he was in freezing water for at least 20 minutes before rescue crews pulled him out of the water. He was a half-mile away from the Cass Avenue boat launch.

