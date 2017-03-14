Some local businesses hoping snow blast is over

With spring just six days away, some local businesses are hoping this is the last of the winter snow blast.

"Actually this time of year I don't want to see any more snow,” said Denny Whalen, owner of Stable of Saginaw.

Whalen sells everything from bikes, to skis, to snowboards. This time of the year, though, snow can actually hurt business. He said by March, they are already marking down winter merchandise and pulling out the bikes.

"Yea and now we are getting snow in March. In fact, last year we had a couple of big storms from March and April that really goofed up our bike business,” Whalen said.

Whalen said customers don't normally buy bikes when there is several inches of snow on the ground. With some local ski hills closed because of the warmer temperatures, they aren't exactly buying ski equipment either.

He said he hopes this is the last snow blast so he can get rid of the jackets and snow gear and get people ready for summer.

"I'm looking forward to warmer weather. We’ve got about 500 bikes in here I would like to sell so I don't want to see any more snow this time of year,” Whalen said.

