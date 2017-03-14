No cold shoulder! Neighbor help each other beat the winter blast

Roy Hill said he thought he put away his snow shovel for good this winter, only to get it back out Tuesday morning. Then, when his neighbor hurt his leg, Hill stepped up to the plate.

"He asked me to. He was out snow blowing earlier and said he sprained his ankle,” Hill said.

Hill said after he finished his driveway and sidewalk he cleared his neighbors too.

"The neighborly thing to do,” Hill said.

Hill wasn't the only person to lend a helping hand this week. Lee Campbell said he put on his snow suit to shovel his neighbor's driveway. He said they couldn't do it themselves and he was happy to help.

"It's nice to know there are good people out there,” Campbell said.

However, Campbell said he hopes this is the last time he has to pick up his shovel for a while.

"When I was young I loved to ski and toboggin. That was fun, but now that I’m 65 - not so much,” he said.

Campbell said he just hopes it warms up enough for the Bay City St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday.

As for Hill, he said he was getting used to the warmer temperatures in February.

"Kinda got used to the nice weather but this isn't bad, ya know? It's one of those things. It's Michigan,” Hill said.

Spring is just six days away, starting on March 20.

