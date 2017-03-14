Oscoda digging out after nearly 11 inches of snow

According to the calendar, we're less than a week away from the official start of spring. Don’t tell that to the people the Iosco County community of Oscoda, though. The area received eleven inches of snow from our latest winter storm.

“It wouldn’t stop,” Tony Blust said.

Blust spent Tuesday behind the wheel of a snowplow, doing his job for the road commission and making sure the streets were clear.

"It's March and we always seem to get one in late March, or maybe early April, we'll get one of these so we're used to it,” Blust said.

The same goes for Bruce Bollinger.

He used a smaller tool to rid his driveway of the snow. Snow he said isn't unusual at all for this time of year. He remembers a time baseball games in the area were actually snowed out.

“It was probably six or seven years ago we canceled games in April because of snow on the fields. Couldn't get out. Couldn't practice or anything else,” Bollinger said.

Bollinger said he knows it is March, though, and that means Michigan should be nearing the end of cold and snow.

He said he’d like to see the First Warn Five Team show Old Man Winter the door.

“spring comes yes. It's got to come sometime. Come on Brian. Talk to those weather people,” Bollinger said.

Kids in Oscoda also didn’t have school Tuesday thanks to the snow.

The superintendent said they do plan to hold class Wednesday, though. Right now, the district has to make up two snow days.

