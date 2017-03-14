Man sentenced in bludgeoning deaths of wife, dog

An Oakland County man has been sentenced in the fatal bludgeoning of his wife and dog.

WDIV-TV reports that a circuit court judge on Tuesday ordered Joseph Mauti to spend 60 to 100 years in prison.

Deputies investigating a welfare complaint in May 2015 found 30-year-old Lindsey Mauti dead on the floor of the family's garage in Independence Township, northwest of Detroit. The dog's body was nearby.

Joseph Mauti and the couple's two young children were inside the house.

He was found guilty in February of second-degree murder and animal torture.

Prior to his sentencing on Tuesday, Mauti told the court he'd like to apologize to his children and ask their forgiveness.

