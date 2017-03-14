Jimmy Buffet tour making a stop in Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Jimmy Buffet tour making a stop in Michigan

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
DETROIT (WNEM) -

Margaritaville is coming to Michigan.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will be making a stop at the DTE Energy Music Theatre on Tuesday, July 11 as part of their “I Don’t Know” tour.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and a parking lot part will be held hours before the concert begins.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

