Jimmy Buffet tour making a stop in Michigan

Margaritaville is coming to Michigan.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will be making a stop at the DTE Energy Music Theatre on Tuesday, July 11 as part of their “I Don’t Know” tour.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and a parking lot part will be held hours before the concert begins.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

